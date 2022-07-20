Hyundai Motor Group and Safran sign MoU on cooperation for advanced air mobility development

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
20 July 2022

Hyundai Motor Group and Safran, the world’s second-largest aircraft equipment manufacturer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore and identify possible opportunities in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry that would be beneficial to both parties and potential customers.

The Group and Safran agreed to explore potential cooperation in various fields such as electric propulsion systems, avionics and flight control, and cabin interiors, but not limited to those.

Safran will be one of the most important partners in promoting Hyundai Motor Group’s AAM development. Starting with this MoU, we will focus on finding the ways of cooperation to lead AAM development from the technical and business perspective.

—Jaiwon Shin, President of Hyundai Motor Group’s Advanced Air Mobility Division

Hyundai Motor Group earlier this year announced its AAM development roadmap, which encompasses the UAM and RAM (regional air mobility) segments to offer eco-friendly air mobility solutions for intracity and intercity transportation. The Group’s US-based Supernal unit is aiming to begin UAM services in the US in 2028 while the Group plans to launch RAM services in the 2030s.

Posted on 20 July 2022 in Aviation & Aerospace, Market Background, Urban Air Mobility, Vehicle Manufacturers

