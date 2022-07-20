NJEDA expanding EV incentive program with $45M more for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is expanding the New Jersey Zero Emission Incentive Program (NJ ZIP) to support businesses and institutions statewide that are purchasing new, zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles operating in New Jersey. Last week, the NJEDA’s Board approved the $45-million expansion, through its Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) allocation, doubling the amount of funding dedicated to the program.

In addition to increased funding for the program, the NJEDA Board also approved two major eligibility changes from the earlier phase—expanding eligibility to include heavy-duty vehicle classes, and expanding statewide, beyond the four pilot communities in the first phase.

As of last month, the NJEDA had approved 144 NJ ZIP applications totaling $32.2 million in vouchers for zero-emission medium-duty vehicles, with more applications still in process. The NJEDA anticipates the expansion of the program will allow 200-400 additional vouchers to be awarded.

More than 90% of the entities approved to date are small businesses, and approximately 57% are minority- and/or woman-owned. The vehicles supported so far through the program are expected to result in the reduction of annual carbon emissions by more than 6,500 short tons within the communities in which they operate.

In addition to expanding the program’s funding capacity, the NJEDA will also work to identify a New Jersey university partner to provide technical assistance as part of the NJ ZIP program. This assistance will provide critical guidance to small businesses as they are applying for zero-emission vehicle vouchers.

The NJEDA anticipates opening applications, including those for businesses in newly-eligible parts of the state, in the coming months. Vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) serves as the State’s principal agency for driving economic growth.