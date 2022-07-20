Skeleton investing €220M to build supercapacitor factory in Germany partnership with Siemens

Skeleton Technologies and Siemens are partnering on the development, planning and implementation of a fully automated, digitalized manufacturing plant to produce supercapacitors in Markranstädt, Leipzig —Skeleton’s second manufacturing site in Saxony.

The economies of scale provided using Siemens’ technology, combined with the use of Skeleton’s patented “curved graphene” material, are expected to lower the production costs by almost 90% after the completion of this 5-year project.

The collaboration aims to achieve the digitization of Skeleton's entire value chain—from supercapacitor cell design to production and services – and scale up the production of next-generation supercapacitors. Siemens supports this with its comprehensive Digital Enterprise portfolio as well as domain know-how in industrial battery cell production. Furthermore, it is planned to further expand the business relations between the two companies.

Skeleton's supercapacitors are used in transport, grid, industrial, and automotive applications. With the use of patented curved graphene material, Skeleton's supercapacitors offer the highest power and energy density on the market, almost instant charging and discharging, high reliability, and very long lifetimes. They contribute to improving power quality and protecting equipment and infrastructure by lowering the power fluctuation, and to powering electrification.

The new factory for the next generation of supercapacitor cells in Markranstädt is scheduled to start production in 2024 and produce up to twelve million cells a year. The factory will have 40x more output than Skeleton’s other site in Saxony, which will continue as an R&D factory in the future, and 240 jobs are expected to be created. Skeleton will invest €220 million in Saxony in scaling up production. Out of the investments, €100 million will be invested in manufacturing equipment in Leipzig area and €120 million for scale-up and R&D.