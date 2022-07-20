Suzuki, Daihatsu, Toyota, and CJPT to introduce mini-commercial van electric vehicles in FY2023

Suzuki Motor, Daihatsu Motor, Toyota Motor, and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) have agreed to work towards the market introduction of mini-commercial van electric vehicles (BEVs) in FY2023.

Mini-commercial vehicles cover areas accessible only to them because of their small size and are important in supporting last-mile logistics. They have become widespread accounting for about 60% of the total commercial vehicle fleet, making them a type of vehicle capable of contributing significantly to the achievement of carbon neutrality if electrification advances.

However, a major issue in promoting the electrification of mini-commercial vehicles is the increasing burden on society as a whole, including the higher vehicle costs associated with electrification, the costs related to charging infrastructure, and the charging time.

To realize an affordable mini-commercial van BEV that meets the usage needs of commercial customers, CJPT will participate in the planning, and Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota will jointly develop a BEV system suitable for mini-commercial vehicles by combining Suzuki and Daihatsu’s know-how in manufacturing mini vehicles with Toyota’s electrification technology.

The mini-commercial van BEV developed by these four companies will be used by partners in social implementation projects in Fukushima Prefecture and Tokyo.