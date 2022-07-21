Bosch releases two new EV chargers for faster and safer charging

Bosch released two new electric vehicle (EV) chargers: the EV300 Level 2 EV Charging Station and EV3000 DC Fast Charger. Both chargers were created to provide a more affordable charging option without compromising safety and charging capabilities.

The EV300 and EV3000 are fully UL and cUL compliant to ensure the highest safety for users, vehicles and the surrounding area. As with all Bosch EV chargers, the new products charge quicker than equivalent charging products and provides vehicle owners with the opportunity to adjust charging settings to their liking.

The EV300 charges up to four times faster than standard plug outlet while the EV3000 charges up to four times faster than a standard Level 2 charging station.

As electric vehicles become more prevalent on the road, Bosch is working to create more EV solutions. EV drivers want convenience, and the EV300 and EV3000 offer that for both at-home and commercial/public settings. The new chargers provide significantly faster charging that can be done anywhere, increasing convenience without sacrificing safety. —Jeff Hudnut, EV Product Manager at Bosch,

EV300 Level 2 EV Charging Station. The EV300 is an affordable compact indoor/outdoor EV charger. The shorter 16-foot cable is suited for areas with limited space to reduce clutter and the potential for tangling, such as in a home or work garage.





The simple and flexible layout allows users to easily install the product as a permanent wall mount plug-in charger.

This new tool is constructed to provide a low maintenance charging alternative. No app is required to charge. Instead, owners can pre-set times and length of charging in the vehicle and the EV300 informs battery status through blinking light.

EV3000 DC Fast Charger. Developed for EVs parked for a few hours, the EV3000 is a 30 kW output fast charger suited for places such as the workplace, public parking lots, dealerships and for fleets.





With the SAE J1772 CCS connector, the EV3000 is compatible with most all Battery Electric Vehicles in North America. It can charge a typical passenger vehicle anywhere between 20% - 80% in an hour. EV3000 exceeds IP 55 standards allowing safe charging indoors or outdoors in many types of weather, including rain, snow and sleet.