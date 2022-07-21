NXP collaborates with Foxconn on next generation vehicle platforms

NXP Semiconductors signed a memorandum of understanding with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) jointly to develop platforms for a new generation of smart connected vehicles. Hon Hai (Foxconn), the world’s largest electronics manufacturer and a leading technology solution provider, will leverage NXP’s portfolio of automotive technologies and its longstanding expertise in safety and security to enable architectural innovation and platforms for electrification, connectivity and safe automated driving.

The collaboration builds on the company’s initial digital cockpit partnership, based on the NXP i.MX applications processors and NXP Software Defined Radio platform.

The primary focus of the expanded collaboration is aimed at Foxconn’s efforts in electrical vehicle (EV) platforms, leveraging NXP’s system expertise and comprehensive electrification portfolio, from NXP S32 processors to analog-front-end, drivers, networking and power products.

Another innovation priority is connectivity solutions using the latest NXP S32 domain and zonal controller family for gateways and vehicle networking control, while also advancing secure car access with ultra-wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

A third pillar is safe automated driving augmented by NXP’s radar solutions. NXP will also offer hardware and software support and will leverage the expertise of its well-rounded third-party ecosystem in the areas of electrification, connectivity and automation.