Toyota’s diesel line-up in Western Europe to be made compatible with HVO100 diesel fuel

Toyota’s toughest, body-on-frame models in Europe are to be made compatible with HVO100 diesel, a non-fossil fuel made from 100% renewable sources such as waste cooking oil. Both the Land Cruiser and Hilux will join the Proace family of light commercial vehicles in being compatible with HVO100 diesel.

HVO100 (hydrated vegetable oil) meets the EN 15940 European quality standard for paraffinic diesel. It has a higher cetane number (c80) than standard diesel and has a lower sulfur and aromatics content. It is made from vegetable oil (palm, rapeseed) or waste-based feedstock (for example used cooking oil).

The principal technical change from current vehicles is an adjustment of the fuel injection system to increase fuel volume. This is required as HVO100 is less dense than standard diesel. The change does not affect the vehicle’s ability to run on standard diesel, so either fuel can be used day-to-day. As a result of using HVO100 and the adjustment to the injection system, there is a modest increase in maximum engine output.

Vehicles will be built to this new specification from the first quarter of 2023.

HVO100 fuel pumps are becoming more common at filling stations in Europe, with around 1,000 already in use across Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. At the same time as more customers are switching to HVO100, production is increasing, with ambition to reach 15.5 million tonnes by 2030 from around four million tonnes currently produced per year.

Using HVO100 doesn’t require any special action or change in driving style from the customer.