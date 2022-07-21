Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
All-new Renault Austral premieres the 3rd generation of 4CONTROL Advanced; 4-wheel steering
BASF and TODA to expand their Japanese JV’s capacity for high nickel cathode active materials

ZF presents advanced steer-by-wire technology for the front axle

21 July 2022

During an annual global technology event, ZF presented its advanced steer-by-wire technology for the front axle and announced that this technology will be launched with industrial scale by a major global automaker within the next year.

ZF has procured additional customer contracts in all major regions for its steer-by-wire systems for series production, establishing itself as a leader in this technology field. Similarly, on the braking side of the equation ZF is the global leader in the production of its Integrated Brake Control system that is also primarily controlled using by-wire technology.

ZF’s smart by-wire systems end the era of mechanical connections and enable a new era of vehicle control. ZF’s steer-by-wire technology enables new safety and comfort features, like autonomous emergency evasive maneuvers or parking in very confined spaces. It marks a breakthrough on the way to fully self-driving cars and trucks by adding new design and engineering freedom.

—ZF CEO Wolf-Henning Scheider

8E620573-6AFB-4322-8D7D-2048AAA091AE

For example, ZF steer-by-wire systems enable fully autonomous vehicle control for shuttles and robotaxis. For personal passenger vehicles it also offers unique capabilities like retractable steering wheels for fully automated driving modes, fully adaptable steering control reducing the handwheel angle for parking or low-speed maneuvers and enhanced crash safety through the removal of the steering column. By-wire represents an ideal fit for future electric and automated vehicles.

ZF is a leading developer and produces a full range of by-wire systems that that do not require a direct physical connection:

  • Steer-by-wire including rear wheel steering

  • Brake-by-wire with Integrated Brake Control

  • Electronically controlled active suspension

These technologies are being combined to yield system solutions that offer enhancements greater than they can alone. Here software and combined E/E architectures play a key role in adding value. By-wire systems offer greater degrees of vehicle control offering shorter stopping distances, more degrees of freedom in maneuvering, better stability at high speeds and greater range and efficiency.

With by-wire technologies the amount of steering assist or brake torque can be tuned to mimic the typical feel that drivers expect but can also be instantly adjusted to enhance brake force to reduce stopping distances or steer around an obstacle more expertly than drivers can do themselves.

ZF’s brake-by-wire IBC braking system enables regenerative braking and energy recuperation that helps recharge the batteries of electric vehicles—highlighting how chassis and eDrives can work together to enhance motion control, extend range and offer more compact system packaging.

Posted on 21 July 2022 in Market Background, Vehicle Dynamics, Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)