DOE announces $96M in funding for advancing clean vehicle technologies

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $96-million funding opportunity (Fiscal Year 2022 Vehicle Technologies Office Program Wide Funding Opportunity Announcement) to support decarbonizing the domestic transportation sector. The funding will focus on expanding electric vehicle (EV) charging accessibility, create cleaner non-road vehicles through electrification and the use of alternative fuels, and develop electric drive components and materials to maximize EV efficiency and affordability.

Non-road vehicles, including agricultural and construction equipment, rail, marine and aviation, are a major source of pollution, emitting more carbon pollution than any other sector of the US economy. Applicants for this funding must show how proposed projects will benefit traditionally disadvantaged communities that lack access to clean energy sources.

Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Accessibility. DOE is committed to developing charging solutions in underserved areas and for drivers who do not have access to charging at home. DOE will also invest in projects that create regional refueling infrastructure plans for zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles powered by electricity and hydrogen fuel.

This investment complements the $5 billion made available under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program to build out a national electric vehicle charging network.

Advancing Innovation in Electric Drive Components and Materials. New materials and advanced electric drive systems are key to developing next-generation electrified vehicle platforms, including full battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles with smaller, more affordable electric systems for improved performance and durability. DOE will also fund projects that seek to develop novel multi-functional materials for EVs and improve powertrain performance in EVs for increased functionality and reliability.

Creating Cleaner Non-Road Engines. DOE will fund research on non-road engine technologies that are less harmful to the environment and develop electric, natural gas, and other alternatives for fueling and powering non-road engines.