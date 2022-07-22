Ford sources battery capacity and raw materials for 600K EV annual run rate by late 2023, 2M by end of 2026; adding LFP

Ford announced a series of initiatives for sourcing battery capacity and raw materials that light a clear path to reach its targeted annual run rate of 600,000 electric vehicles by late 2023 and more than 2 million by the end of 2026.

The company detailed its global vehicle portfolio plans supporting these production goals as part of its Ford+ plan. Ford expects a compound annual growth rate for EVs to exceed 90% through 2026, more than double forecasted global industry growth.





Ford plans to invest more than $50 billion in EVs through 2026, targeting total company adjusted EBIT margins of 10% and 8% EBIT margins for EVs by 2026.

As Ford creates a new EV supply chain that upholds its commitments to sustainability and human rights, the company continues to plan for more than half its global production to be EVs by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality globally no later than 2050.

Ford plans to reach a 600,000 global EV run rate by late 2023 with the following EVs:

270,000 Mustang Mach-Es for North America, Europe and China

150,000 F-150 Lightnings for North America

150,000 Transit EVs for North America and Europe

30,000 units of an all-new SUV for Europe, the run rate of which will significantly ramp in 2024

Ford is adding lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell chemistry to its portfolio, alongside its existing nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) chemistry. This creates even more capacity for high-demand products and provides customers many years of operation with minimal range loss. It also reduces the reliance on scarce critical minerals such as nickel and, at current costs, brings a 10 to 15% bill of material savings for Ford versus NCM batteries.

The company confirmed it has secured 100% of the annual battery cell capacity needed—60 gigawatt hours (GWh)—to support this 600,000 EV run rate by working with leading battery companies around the globe.

Ford announced that Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) will provide full LFP battery packs for Mustang Mach-E models for North America starting next year as well as F-150 Lightnings in early 2024. Ford’s EV architecture flexibility allows efficient incorporation of CATL’s prismatic LFP cell-to-pack technology, delivering incremental capacity quickly to scale and meet customer demand.

Ford also is leveraging its long-standing connection with LG Energy Solution (LGES) and its strategic relationship with SK On to meet its battery capacity target for late 2023.

Long-time supplier LGES has scaled quickly and doubled its capacity at its Wroclaw, Poland, facility to support incremental NCM cell production for Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit models.

Plus, SK On has installed capacity to support the scaling of Ford’s high-volume F-150 Lightning and E-Transits through late 2023—scaling NCM cell production beyond earlier-planned levels from its Atlanta facility and providing new battery cell capacity from its Hungary operation.

Driving to more than 2 million EVs by late 2026. Ford is building on agreements tied to its 600,000 run rate milestone and is taking them even further. The company now has sourced approximately 70% of the battery cell capacity it needs to support an annual global run rate of more than 2 million EVs by late 2026.

Ford and CATL—the world’s largest battery producer—have signed a separate non-binding MOU to explore a cooperation for supplying batteries in Ford’s markets across China, Europe and North America.

Ford also announced it plans to localize and use 40 GWh of LFP capacity in North America starting in 2026.

The company intends to use this additional capacity to complement three previously announced battery plants in Kentucky and Tennessee that are part of the BlueOval SK joint venture between Ford and SK On, which was officially formed last week. Ford has signed an additional MOU with SK On as well as Koç Holdings to create a joint venture in Turkey for expanded battery capacity there.

To support its joint ventures, Ford is direct-sourcing battery cell raw materials as well.

Today, the company announced it is working with major mining collaborators and has sourced most of the nickel needed through 2026 and beyond. Ford has signed non-binding MOUs with:

Vale Canada Ltd.: To explore potential opportunities across the EV value chain.

PT Vale Indonesia and Huayou Cobalt: For exploring a three-way nickel processing project and, separately, an off-take agreement with Huayou that collectively will provide Ford with rights to the equivalent of 84 kilotons per annum (ktpa) of nickel.

BHP: For nickel supply from BHP’s Nickel West operations in Australia. The targeted multi-year agreement could start as early as 2025 and may involve additional commodities over time.

Ford also has locked several key lithium contracts. Beyond the recently announced key asset in Western Australia secured through Liontown Resources, Ford also has signed a non-binding MOU with Rio Tinto, exploring a significant lithium off-take agreement from its Rincon project in Argentina. This is part of a multi-metal MOU that leverages the scale of Ford’s aluminum business and includes a potential opportunity on copper.

Ford also continues working to localize processing of key battery materials in North America. To that end, the company is announcing: