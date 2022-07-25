Cornell team develops framework for incorporating wireless charging road system into real-time electricity market
25 July 2022
Researchers at Cornell have developed a coupled transportation–power system framework for incorporating a wireless charging road system into the real-time electricity market. In addition, they propose an optimization-based control strategy to manage the energy storage system in a cost-efficient manner. Their paper is published in the journal Applied Energy.
Wireless charging roads equipped with energy storage systems are promising electric vehicle charging solutions by virtue of their strong advantages in time saving and reduced pressure on the existing power infrastructure. Integration of wireless charging roads into the existing electricity market and efficient management of the corresponding energy storage system are crucial for successful implementation of the wireless charging road systems.—Shi and Gao (2022)
The simulation study demonstrates that efficient control of the energy storage system not only reduces the energy costs of the entire wireless charging road system but also alleviates the pressure produced by the wireless charging load on the existing power grid. In two numerical examples, the energy costs are reduced by 2.61% and 15.34%, respectively.
Time average of maximum and time average of standard deviation of locational marginal prices are reduced by 10.65% and 69.33% for the first numerical example and 5.11% and 34.73% for the second numerical example.
The proposed framework consists of three major modules: the hybrid traffic assignment, the extended DCOPF, and the controller.
The hybrid traffic assignment calculates the traffic flow given specific trips across a road network composed of wireless charging lanes and normal traffic lanes.
The extended direct current optimal power flow (DCOPF) determines the optimal electric energy flows between the generation resources, load centers and wireless charging roads in the given power grid.
The control approach seeks to minimize the energy costs of wireless charging roads by efficiently managing the output of the energy storage system.
Our control strategy is computationally efficient and requires no forecasts of the system states, making it appealing to practical applications.—Jie Shi, lead author
Jie Shi, H. Oliver Gao (2022) “Efficient energy management of wireless charging roads with energy storage for coupled transportation–power systems,” Applied Energy, Volume 323 doi: 10.1016/j.apenergy.2022.119619
So where the heck are they proposing to install the batteries or whatever they want to use?
No way to evaluate this without loads more information.
Posted by: Davemart | 25 July 2022 at 02:39 AM
I have dug out some more on this:
https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2021/04/research-paves-way-wireless-charging-electric-vehicles
' In the system Afridi’s team has designed, two insulated metal plates on the ground, connected to a power line through a matching network and a high-frequency inverter, create oscillating electric fields that attract and repel charges in a pair of matching metal plates attached to the underside of a vehicle. This drives a high-frequency current through a circuit on the vehicle, which rectifies it. The rectified current then charges the battery.
One enormous advantage of electric fields is they have a more linear, directed nature compared with the looping arcs of magnetic fields. Hence, they do not require flux-guiding materials, such as ferrite, and can operate at much higher frequencies. The main challenge is that electric fields generated by readily available voltages are quite weak. Afridi’s team compensates by boosting the voltage and operating the system at very high frequencies to achieve large levels of power transfer.
“The latest magnetic field systems developed for electric vehicle charging operate at 85 kilohertz. The electric field system that we are developing in our lab works at 13.56 megahertz. So it’s running almost 200 times faster, which partly compensates for the five orders of magnitude deficit it needs to overcome,” Afridi said. “It also turns out that you can deal with a much higher voltage more easily than a higher current, which helps further bridge the difference in power transfer capability.”
The team’s ferrite-free system promises to be smaller, lighter, less expensive and easier to embed in the roadway. However, the system is not easy to develop.'
Interesting, but the bluest of blue sky research.
And I still have no idea where and how they are proposing to install the needed storage.
Posted by: Davemart | 25 July 2022 at 03:34 AM