DOE awards $3M for 10 high-performance computing projects to improve energy efficiency and material performance

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced $3 million in funding for 10 high-performance computing projects that will advance cutting-edge manufacturing and clean energy technologies. As part of the High-Performance Computing for Energy Innovation (HPC4EI) initiative, the selected projects will leverage the expertise and computing capabilities of the U.S. National Laboratories to improve manufacturing efficiency and explore new materials for clean energy application through state-of-the-art modeling, simulation, and data analysis.

Through the High-Performance Computing for Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) Program, selected teams will help manufacturers shrink their carbon footprint, streamline their processes, and increase innovation—from optimizing the performance of equipment used in chemical manufacturing to improving the fuel efficiency of vehicles.

DOE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office has selected seven projects in the HPC4Mfg program focused on the following topics:

Reductions in CO or CO -equivalent emissions through electrification, improved carbon-capturing processes, and the integration of low-to-zero carbon fuels. Improvements in manufacturing processes that result in significant national energy savings and carbon emissions.

Improvements in the lifecycle energy consumption and carbon emissions reduction of products of interest.

Efficiency improvements and carbon emissions reduction in energy conversion and storage technologies.

Teams selected through the High-Performance Computing for Materials (HPC4Mtls) Program will use high-performance computing to bolster the domestic materials supply chain needed for energy applications, including reduced material costs or improved carbon capture for power plants or clean hydrogen.

All Selectees