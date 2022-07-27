MINI presents Concept Aceman electric crossover

MINI presented the MINI Concept Aceman, an initial preview of its future model generation’s new design. The production version of the Aceman will slot in below the MINI Countryman and above the MINI Cooper in the lineup.





The first MINI crossover model for the premium small cars segment is striking, with purely electric drive, a clear and pared-back design language that has been dubbed “Charismatic Simplicity”, a new digital interior space experience and a material concept which uses no leather or chrome.

In the next model generation the MINI Cooper in the iconic three-door body shape, which has been reinterpreted time and again over its entire 60-plus-year history, will be joined by a crossover model for the first time.

The MINI Concept Aceman provides an initial glimpse of a completely new vehicle, bridging the space between the MINI Cooper and the MINI Countryman in the model family’s future. This concept car reflects how MINI is reinventing itself for its all-electric future and what the brand stands for: an electrified go-kart feel, an immersive digital experience and a strong focus on a minimal environmental footprint. —Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI Brand

A functional two-box design with short overhangs creates the maximum of space for occupants and luggage on a minimal surface area. The MINI Concept Aceman has four doors and a large trunk lid with interior seating for five.

It also has the proportions you would expect of the brand with an exterior length of 4.05 meters, a width of 1.99 meters and a height of 1.59 meters, all in a particularly contemporary form. The classic three-way division of body, all-round window graphics and roof is reinterpreted. A flush transition between the vehicle body and glass surfaces makes the most of the aerodynamic properties.

The brand’s iconic design features have been reinterpreted to reflect its crossover characteristics and purely electric drive. The radiator grille element at the center of the vehicle front is surrounded by clear surfaces, the traditionally hexagonal outline having been further refined into an octagonal contour. The new design is accentuated by an illuminated surround. The LED contour lighting in a shade of light green provides a light signature both in daytime running lights and in night design.

The central grille element of the MINI Concept Aceman is completely closed. Matrix LED units are integrated in its upper section to create lighting effects to welcome its occupants.

The distinctive MINI display and operating experience scales new heights with its reinterpretation of the familiar central interface. MINI is the first car manufacturer to present a circular OLED display that takes up the entire surface of the central interface. OLED technology gives the display a particularly high-quality appearance and can display strong contrasts and deep blacks. The user interface also features a completely new graphic display, a modern layout and attractively designed widgets.





The display and control system in the production vehicle will be based on the latest generation of the MINI Operating System, which for the first time is built on an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) software stack. This allows for a comprehensive expansion of digital features in the vehicle.

The display area that extends beyond the central interface is another highlight. Moving image projections can transfer the control system content to the entire dashboard, creating a digital experience extending right into the door panels.

The MINI Concept Aceman will be publicly presented for the first time at the world’s largest gaming event, gamescom 2022, in Cologne.