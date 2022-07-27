Morgan Olson, EAVX and REE Automotive begin hosting live demos and customer evaluations of Proxima electric walk-in step van

EAVX, Morgan Olson and REE Automotive began hosting the first live demonstrations and customer evaluations of Proxima Powered by REE, the newly announced fully drive-by-wire walk-in electric step van. The joint events highlight the benefits of the newly-designed EAVX and Morgan Olson body paired with REE’s fully-flat, modular P7 chassis and x-by-wire technology.





The Proxima van is powered by a 120 kWh battery pack driving four 100 kW (peak), 136 N·m (peak) REE Corner motors. Maximum speed for the van is 75 mph (120 km/h), with a range of 125 miles (200 km).

Over the next several weeks, prospective customers will have the opportunity to experience the Proxima body powered by REEcorner technology and the P7 chassis. One of the joint program’s aims is to reduce total cost of ownership, thereby easing the transition to electric for fleets. It also helps fleets meet ever-increasing demands facing the industry, including increased consumer deliveries and continued driver shortages.





Additional potential benefits include operational efficiencies and flexibility that can be scaled across further applications and Classes 2b-6 for both the body and the chassis, with modularity and design freedom in mind.

Key expected benefits of the Proxima body on REE’s P7 include its significantly improved aerodynamics, enhanced driver ergonomics, increased driver visibility and overall safety, enhanced maneuverability, and integrated technologies: