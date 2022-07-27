Morgan Olson, EAVX and REE Automotive begin hosting live demos and customer evaluations of Proxima electric walk-in step van
27 July 2022
EAVX, Morgan Olson and REE Automotive began hosting the first live demonstrations and customer evaluations of Proxima Powered by REE, the newly announced fully drive-by-wire walk-in electric step van. The joint events highlight the benefits of the newly-designed EAVX and Morgan Olson body paired with REE’s fully-flat, modular P7 chassis and x-by-wire technology.
The Proxima van is powered by a 120 kWh battery pack driving four 100 kW (peak), 136 N·m (peak) REE Corner motors. Maximum speed for the van is 75 mph (120 km/h), with a range of 125 miles (200 km).
Over the next several weeks, prospective customers will have the opportunity to experience the Proxima body powered by REEcorner technology and the P7 chassis. One of the joint program’s aims is to reduce total cost of ownership, thereby easing the transition to electric for fleets. It also helps fleets meet ever-increasing demands facing the industry, including increased consumer deliveries and continued driver shortages.
Additional potential benefits include operational efficiencies and flexibility that can be scaled across further applications and Classes 2b-6 for both the body and the chassis, with modularity and design freedom in mind.
Key expected benefits of the Proxima body on REE’s P7 include its significantly improved aerodynamics, enhanced driver ergonomics, increased driver visibility and overall safety, enhanced maneuverability, and integrated technologies:
Nearly 60% reduction in drag when combining the Proxima body with the REE platform;
Drive-, steer-, and brake-by-wire functionality eliminates mechanical connections, reducing underfloor turbulence and a low and flat load floor;
A smart digital infrastructure by EAVX enables all connected systems throughout the vehicle to exchange information and aid the driver;
Low load floor enables fast, easy accessibility for drivers and helps reduce delivery cycle times;
Ergonomics designed with drivers of all body types, with focus on every interior detail to reduce driver distraction and increase safety and comfort;
Significant driver visibility improvements coming from both body and chassis, boosting both driver and pedestrian safety;
REEcorners minimal turning radius (25.26 ft / 7.7 m) from all-wheel steer and torque vectoring ensures optimal maneuverability in crowded urban zones and loading docks; and
Reduced total costs of ownership due to reduced repair times from rapid REEcorner swaps and single rear tires from an optimal weight distribution of Proxima body and cargo.
