Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Battery-powered Mercedes-Benz eActros approved as truck-trailer combo with total weight of 40 tons
QuantumScape builds prototype 24-layer cells; A-sample candidates

bp opens its first 300 kW ultra-fast charging station for electric trucks

28 July 2022

bp has opened its first ultra-fast-charging facilities aimed at medium and heavy-duty electric trucks. Operated by bp’s Aral brand, the retail site at Schwegenheim in Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany now has two 300 kW ultra-fast chargers intended for electric trucks, powered by 100% renewable energy.

Erste-Ladestation-fuer-elektrische-Lkw_6000x4000

Situated on the major B9 road, the Schwegenheim site provides truck drivers with a convenient, safe, well-lit station where an electric truck capable of charging at 300 kW could increase its remaining range by around 150-200 km during a driver’s mandatory 45-minute break. The driver has access to additional services such as food and drink for their journeys, as well as toilets.

In 2021 around 1,000 battery electric trucks were sold in Germany. In Europe that number is expected to reach more than 150,000 units by 2030 with the highest penetration in Germany, at 43%v.

Daimler Truck, based in Germany and one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, launched the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros for heavy urban distribution in 2021. The company has worked closely with bp to provide insights into the required layout, charging speeds, and convenience offers to provide truck drivers with the accessibility they need and a comfortable charging experience.

Posted on 28 July 2022 in Electric (Battery), Europe, Heavy-duty | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)