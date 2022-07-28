ChargePoint and Charge Across Town partner with CEC for EV chargers at apartment buildings and condo complexes

California-based ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, is partnering with Charge Across Town and the State of California to deploy hundreds of EV chargers at multifamily properties such as apartment buildings and condo complexes across the state. Providing EV charging infrastructure at multifamily buildings will make it easier and cheaper for Californians living in apartments and condos to charge at home, helping them make the transition to electric mobility.





As part of this work, ChargePoint has been awarded $4.25 million through the California Energy Commission’s Reliable, Equitable, and Accessible Charging for Multifamily Housing (REACH) program. Under the program, ChargePoint will partner with multifamily property owners and managers to install hundreds of CPF50 and CT4000 electric vehicle charging ports, with 75% reserved for buildings in disadvantaged or low income communities.

ChargePoint will also work with non-profit organization, Charge Across Town, to educate building owners and residents about the benefits of electric vehicles and how smart EV charging infrastructure makes charging at home easy and efficient. Charge Across Town’s work will include educational events at each building before and after EV chargers are installed and ongoing efforts to collect feedback from building management.

Through the project, residents living in these multifamily buildings are expected to drive over 2.7 million electric miles during the five years after the chargers are installed.