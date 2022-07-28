LightMAT 2022 funding call now open; focus on lightweighting of vehicle glider

LightMAT has announced its annual funding opportunity for 2022 for the automotive industry to leverage technical assistance from US Department of Energy (DOE) national laboratories. LightMAT is seeking proposals that identify key technical challenges limiting the use of lightweight materials that can further improve the energy efficiency of conventional and electric vehicles. Proposals are due 15 August 2022.

This call focuses on lightweighting of the vehicle glider, comprising the body-in-white, closure panels, chassis and suspension system, interior, structural battery enclosure, and wheels. Excluded from this call are applications that include batteries, power electronics, or other powertrain systems.

Priority will be given to proposals targeting components or sub-systems that are not currently part of the DOE Vehicle Technologies Office lightweight materials research portfolio.

Applicants will partner with one or multiple DOE national laboratories within the LightMAT consortium to address research needs for overcoming the identified challenges.

All US domestic businesses serving the automotive market are eligible to apply. Selected projects will receive up to $500,000 of LightMAT technical assistance over a maximum duration of two years. LightMAT anticipates selecting five new projects as part of this funding opportunity.

The Lightweight Materials National Laboratory Consortium, or LightMAT, is a network of national laboratories with technical capabilities and domain expertise relevant to lightweight materials research and development and the automotive market. LightMAT provides straightforward access to resources and capabilities in this network via a single point of contact and works to match industry research needs with expertise and unique equipment found at the DOE national laboratories.

LightMAT is managed by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, in partnership with other national laboratories, and is funded by DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office.