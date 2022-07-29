Ford Pro launches 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV for police

Ford Pro launched the first electric pickup truck purpose-built for police: the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Special Service Vehicle (SSV). Ford has been providing police departments with vehicles for more than 70 years. Currently, Ford Pro customers include more than 12,000 police departments across the country and its police vehicle lineup outsells all other police vehicles combined.

The company attributes this success and customer loyalty to the automaker’s close collaboration with its customers, specifically the Ford Police Advisory Board.





The F-150 Lightning Pro SSV, with available sub-four-second 0-60 mph acceleration, is designed to handle specialized departmental needs outside of pursuit situations, such as assisting at an accident or crime scene or giving departments the ability to tow a boat or trailer. Purpose-built features from F-150 Police Responder include:

Police-grade heavy-duty cloth seats with reduced bolsters to help holstered officers enter and exit the vehicle more easily

Built-in steel intrusion plates in the front seatbacks.

Available red/blue, amber/white roof-mounted LED warning beacons

An upfit-friendly reinforced instrument panel top tray for easy mounting of police equipment

Easy-to-clean vinyl rear seats and vinyl flooring

Standard features include:

Interior: 12-inch digital cluster screen and 12-inch landscape-style touchscreen on the center stack.

Exterior: Mega Power Frunk gives officers 14.1 cubic feet of lockable cargo area in the front and offers easy access for upfitters to locate a 220-amp DC-DC power source.

Targeted performance and capability: 452 horsepower, 775 lb-ft of torque5, 7,700-pound towing capacity and 2,235 maximum payload with a standard-range battery, and sub-four-second 0-60 mph acceleration, 580 horsepower, 775 lb-ft of torque, and 10,000-pound towing capability with the extended-range battery.

Technology: Intelligent Range, SYNC 4, over-the-air Ford Power Up software updates and Ford Co-Pilot360 technology, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Blindspot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert.

As part of Ford Pro’s platform of connected vehicles, software and services, the targeted zero-emissions police truck comes pre-configured to connect to a department’s existing fleet of Ford and non-Ford internal combustion engine and battery-electric vehicles, chargers, and fleet management software. When used together, police departments can proactively manage when vehicles are charged and serviced, resulting in potentially lower operating costs and improved uptime.