CAF starts dynamic track testing of hydrogen-powered train
30 July 2022
This week, CAF started dynamic track testing of the hydrogen-powered demonstrator train being developed for the FCH2RAIL project. FCH2RAIL is a consortium of CAF, DLR, Toyota, Renfe, ADIF, CNH2, IP and Stemmann-Technik.
This demonstrator train is based on one of Renfe’s commuter trains, in which a new power generation system has been installed. This system, which utilizes a hybridization of energy from hydrogen fuel cells and batteries, has been integrated into the vehicle’s existing traction system. As a result, it will become one of the first bi-mode demonstrator trains with hydrogen fuel cells.
The zero-emissions vehicle concept will be able to run in electric mode on the electrified infrastructure, while the hybrid mode will be used for operating on catenary-free sections.
After successfully performing static testing, the train is ready to start dynamic testing on an external track. With the start of these tests, the consortium will meet the original deadlines set for this phase of testing, demonstrating the consortium’s full commitment to the project.
During the dynamic tests, the hybridization of the fuel cells and the batteries will be optimized on routes that have been specifically selected as being representative of those that would be used for commercial services, meaning that the new system will be fully tested by a wide range of different power demand conditions.
As a result of these tests, the competitiveness of the new bi-mode hybrid propulsion solution can be evaluated against the diesel trains currently in use on many routes, within the framework of current plans to decarbonize rail transport.
The project has a €14-million budget, €10 million of which is being funded by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, formerly FCH2 JU, a European Commission agency dedicated to promoting the development of hydrogen and fuel cells.
In this context, CAF is yet again confirming its commitment to the development of zero-emission mobility solutions, in this case through the use of hydrogen. This is a technology that the CAF Group has been marketing for some years now through its subsidiary, Solaris, the leader in the hydrogen bus market in the European Union for year 2021.
It sounds as though they have some way to go to catch up with Alstom:
' On July 15th, the Federal Railway Authority in Germany (Eisenbahn-Bundesamt) has given its approval Alstom’ first series production hydrogen trains which will go in operation in Lower Saxony this summer. Alstom has delivered 14 iLint fuel cell trains to Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft Niedersachsen (LNVG) which will be operated by Eisenbahnen und Verkehrsbetriebe Elbe-Weser GmbH (evb).
With this step Alstom is the first rail vehicle manufacturer in the world to bring a hydrogen series fleet into the market. It is the first vehicle type approval of a hydrogen fuel call train under the new legal framework of the 4th railway package.
The trains are used in Lower Saxony in the evb network and are based in Bremervörde, where a hydrogen fuelling station was built by the gas and engineering company Linde near Bremervörde station on behalf of the Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft Niedersachsen (LNVG).
The contract between LNVG and Alstom also includes 30 years of maintenance and energy supply for the trains. With the acquisition of the trains, Verkehrsbetriebe Elbe-Weser GmbH (EVB) can gradually take their old diesel-powered trains out of regular service.'
https://www.urban-transport-magazine.com/en/alstom-receives-series-approval-for-ilint-and-expands-international-hydrogen-projects/
Posted by: Davemart | 30 July 2022 at 02:17 AM
And here are hydrogen trains in Japan:
https://www.livemint.com/news/world/first-hydrogen-train-in-japan-hits-the-rails-for-test-run-11645424471760.html
Posted by: Davemart | 30 July 2022 at 02:22 AM