NIO Power Europe plant to commence operation; support for battery swapping and R&D

30 July 2022

Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Hui Zhang, Vice President of NIO Europe Office, jointly announced that NIO Power Europe Plant in Pest megye, with investment from NIO, will commence operation in September.

With a footprint of around 10,000 square meters, NIO Power Europe Plant, as NIO’s first overseas plant, will serve as the manufacturing, service and R&D center for NIO’s power products in Europe, with its major business covering the manufacturing and after-sales service of battery swapping stations, training for power operations in Europe, and the R&D of power products.

Its launch will further enhance the deployment and service efficiency of NIO Power in Europe, bringing a better ownership experience for European users.

NIO’s first battery swap station in Norway.

The NIO House Oslo, Norway, battery swap station opened in October 2021. After entering the Norwegian market, NIO will expand into Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this year with its products and comprehensive services.

The operations of NIO Power Europe Plant will add further momentum to the construction of NIO Power Swap Stations in these countries, laying a solid foundation for local battery swapping and charging services.

Posted on 30 July 2022

Comments

yoatmon

https://www.arenaev.com/first_semisolidstate_batteries_are_coming_to_nio_in_september-news-533.php
As far as personal mobility is concerned, this looks like one of the final nails in H2's coffin.

Posted by: yoatmon | 30 July 2022 at 04:40 AM

peskanov

I don't buy the hype of solid/semi-solid batteries.
Batteries are lacking in many fronts (price, lifespan, temperature sensibility, fast charging, scalability...).
Therefore, each chemistry is a proposition with unique characteristics. I have not seen a single full solid-state specification covering all important characteristics.

I am specially suspicious on the price area; ie. Quantumscape technology does not look cheap.

Posted by: peskanov | 30 July 2022 at 06:55 AM

