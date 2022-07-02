GKN Automotive launches next-generation inverter, compatible with 800V technology

GKN Automotive has launched its next-generation inverter,v ompatible with advanced 800V electric vehicle technology. The upgraded product features a range of efficiency and lightweighting improvements to deliver market-leading performance and enhanced sustainability.





The next-gen inverter, one of three modular elements of GKN Automotive’s eDrive platform, offers a 20% power output increase over the previous version. In addition, power density is up by 50%, power-to-weight ratio rises by 60%, and copper content is reduced by 63%.

A key development is the integration of 800V technology, which will mean faster charging times, increased battery size, and improved performance for future electric vehicles.

GKN Automotive forecasts that by 2025, the majority of electric vehicles on the market will utilize the technology. To offer OEMs complete flexibility on existing vehicles, the next-gen inverter is also compatible with existing 400V systems.