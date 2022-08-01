DNV awards two approvals in principle to GTT for design of membrane-type containment for LH2 and LH2 carrier
01 August 2022
GTT has been granted two Approvals in Principle (AIP) from the leading classification society DNV for the design of a membrane-type containment system for liquefied hydrogen (LH2) and for the preliminary concept design of a LH2 carrier. These approvals are part of the agreement with Shell, announced in February 2022, and pave the way for the next stages of the project.
As part of the energy transition to a carbon-free future, the ability to transport very large volumes of hydrogen in liquefied form at -253 °C is one of the technological challenges to establishing a reliable, efficient and competitive hydrogen supply chain.
GTT originally developed its membrane technologies to cut the cost of shipping liquefied natural gas (LNG) and loading it, in bulk, into the vessel’s holds. To cope with the cargo, holds need to be coated with a cryogenic lining that can withstand the load. Envelopes, known as membranes, contain the LNG at a temperature of -163 °C, sealing it with a totally impermeable layer between the liquid cargo and the vessel’s hull, while also limiting cargo loss through evaporation.
The approvals in principle issued by DNV validate GTT’s technological advances in LH2 containment and the preliminary design of a LH2 carrier.
The GTT Group has designed a LH2 containment system that meets current regulatory requirements and anticipates future developments, as requirements for the transport and cargo of hydrogen are being developed by the International Maritime Organization.
Comments