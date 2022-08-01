LG Energy Solution hosting 3rd round of international competition to identify promising battery start-ups

LG Energy Solution will host the LGES Battery Challenge 2022, an international competition to identify start-ups for potential investment and collaboration. Through the program, LGES is bringing together battery start-ups to keep pace with the fast-developing industry, as growing number of economies transition to renewable energy. This is the third time the company is hosting the competition.

Start-ups, with the specialty in battery-related technology, can take part in this year’s Battery Challenge. This year’s program largely focuses on three major categories: battery technologies on materials, management and control, and smart factory. As many as 10 start-ups will be selected as finalists and each will receive funding as well as opportunity for cooperation with LGES.

By utilizing programs like Battery Challenge and Open Innovation, LGES aims to maintain its leading position in the battery industry. LGES will continue to expand battery-related research with promising start-ups as well as distinguished scholars and academic organizations around the world. —Youngjoon Shin, CTO of LG Energy Solution

Applications will be accepted through 16 September.

LG Energy Solution, a split-off from LG Chem, is a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, mobility, IT, and energy storage systems. With 30 years of experience in battery technology and extensive research and development (R&D), the company is the top battery-related patent holder in the world with more than 24,000 patents.