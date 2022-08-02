Nissan launches sustainable finance framework to fund electric vehicle and sustainable technologies

Nissan Motor is launching a sustainable finance framework to help fund its next-generation electrified vehicles, batteries, environmental technologies, and new mobility services. Proceeds from the Nissan Sustainable Finance Framework will also be used to support projects in Nissan’s use of renewable energy, clean manufacturing systems, EV re-charging infrastructure, battery re-use, and autonomous-drive technologies.

The Nissan Sustainable Finance Framework will enable Nissan to raise funds needed to further enhance its sustainability efforts. Nissan has published the eligibility criteria for business areas and technology projects to receive proceeds under the Sustainable Finance Framework, which follows a review of the initiative by Sustainalytics, the independent research firm focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG).

Under the framework, entities can finance Green Bonds, Sustainability Bonds, Green Loans, and/or Sustainability Loans. Funding entities will include both Nissan Motor Co., Ltd and Nissan Sales Finance affiliates, which include but are not limited to Nissan Financial Services, Nissan Motor Acceptance Company LLC, Nissan Canada, Nissan Leasing (Thailand), Nissan Financial Services Australia, Nissan Financial Services New Zealand, Dongfeng Nissan Auto Finance, Dongfeng Nissan Financial Leasing, NR Finance Mexico and Nissan Renault Financial Services India.

The framework addresses four key pillars:

Use of Proceeds Process for Project Evaluation and Selection Management of the Proceeds Reporting

According to Sustainalytics, Nissan’s framework is aligned with the Green Bond Principle 2021, Social Bond Principle 2021, Sustainability Bond Guideline 2021, Green Loan Principle 2021, and Social Loan Principle 2021.