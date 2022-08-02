Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Hyundai Motor Group presents HMG Smart City master model at 2022 World Cities Summit; air and ground mobility
FCA US LLC to pay ~$300M in criminal penalties over diesel emissions test cheating

Shell and Lufthansa Group sign non-binding MoU for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supply; up to 594M gallons

02 August 2022

Representatives of Shell International Petroleum and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (Lufthansa Group) have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for exploring the supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by Shell to the Lufthansa Group for seven years at airports across the globe, starting in 2024.

The parties contemplate negotiating towards reaching a definitive purchase agreement with the total volume supplied reaching up to 594 million gallons (1.8 million metric tonnes).

If a definitive agreement is reached it would be one of the most significant commercial collaborations for SAF in the aviation sector and Shell’s largest SAF commitment to date.

Unlike most SAF supply arrangements in which the fuel is produced from only one technology, the potential SAF to be supplied by Shell is to be produced by up to four different approved technology pathways and a broad range of sustainable feedstocks.

The MoU contributes to Shell’s ambition of having at least 10% of its global aviation fuel sales as SAF by 2030 and on the Lufthansa Group’s ambition to drive the availability, the market ramp-up and the use of SAF as a core element of its sustainability strategy. The Lufthansa Group is already the largest buyer of SAF in Europe and one of the airlines enabling their customers to report their emission reductions by an audited certificate.

Posted on 02 August 2022 in Aviation & Aerospace, Bio-hydrocarbons, Fuels, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)