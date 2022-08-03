AVL to use TECO2030 fuel cell stacks in DemoTruck

Norway-based TECO2030, a provider of specifically designed modular fuel cell system for heavy-duty marine applications, and AVL List GmbH have signed a collaboration agreement under which TECO2030s fuel cell stacks will be deployed in AVL’s DemoTruck which is powered by the HyTruck Fuel Cell System. The DemoTruck project is currently constructing a prototype Class 8 / 40-ton truck with outstanding power density capabilities which provides a perfect form factor to enable integration of more than 300kW net fuel cell systems into standard truck chassis.

The DemoTruck prototype will be on the road in mid-2023.





HyTruck (in support of AVL’s DemoTruck) is a project funded by the Austrian government and has the objective to develop, build, calibrate and validate a heavy-duty fuel cell system including its key technologies to meet the requirements of commercial vehicles regarding power, efficiency, reliability and lifetime.

The project consortium consists of several partners such as AVL, DB Schenker, Hydrogen Europe, EI-JKU, EMT, EVN AG, FEN, FPT, HyCentA, PBX, Rosenbauer, Technical University Vienna, VKM, and WIVA. AVL is coordinating the project as well as providing technical concept development of the fuel cell powertrain, including cooling, operating strategy, packaging and fuel cell system development.