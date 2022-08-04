Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
American Airlines invests in hydrogen-electric engine developer ZeroAvia; MoU for up to 100 engines
Newcastle study finds gender affects human-machine interaction in Level 3 automated vehicles

GM to double the Super Cruise road network

04 August 2022

General Motors announced that Super Cruise, the hands-free driver assistance technology, will soon be expanded so that it works on even more roads, giving customers greater accessibility to hands-free driving. By doubling the Super Cruise road network, hundreds of thousands of additional miles of roads in the US and Canada can be explored hands-free.

Before-super-cruise-expansion

Before-super-cruise-expansion

For new vehicles in the GM portfolio built on the VIP electrical architecture, the expansion will be available later this year and will be delivered at no additional charge, over-the-air starting in 2022 on Super Cruise-equipped models.

Super Cruise currently works on mapped divided highways, known as interstates. This expansion will enable Super Cruise to work on many additional state and federal routes, a combination of undivided and divided highway roads. A few notable routes with large sections coming online with this expansion include:

  • The Mother Road – US. Route 66
  • Pacific Coast Highway – CA Route 1
  • Overseas Highway – US Route 1
  • Trans-Canada Highway

When Super Cruise is engaged, the vehicle’s precision LiDAR map data, real-time cameras, radars and GPS keep the vehicle traveling along the lane path for a hands-free driving experience. These systems work together through sensor fusion to create a sensory field around the vehicle that assists in keeping it centered in the lane while elevating the driver’s comfort and convenience.

Super Cruise accelerates or brakes the vehicle to maintain a selected following gap from a vehicle ahead, steers to maintain lane position, and on select models when offered, can perform both driver and system-initiated lane changes to pass slower traffic and to move from a lane that may be ending, while monitoring the driver’s head position and/or eyes in relation to the road to help ensure driver attention.

Posted on 04 August 2022 in Autonomous driving, Market Background, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)