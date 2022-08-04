GM to double the Super Cruise road network

General Motors announced that Super Cruise, the hands-free driver assistance technology, will soon be expanded so that it works on even more roads, giving customers greater accessibility to hands-free driving. By doubling the Super Cruise road network, hundreds of thousands of additional miles of roads in the US and Canada can be explored hands-free.





For new vehicles in the GM portfolio built on the VIP electrical architecture, the expansion will be available later this year and will be delivered at no additional charge, over-the-air starting in 2022 on Super Cruise-equipped models.

Super Cruise currently works on mapped divided highways, known as interstates. This expansion will enable Super Cruise to work on many additional state and federal routes, a combination of undivided and divided highway roads. A few notable routes with large sections coming online with this expansion include:

The Mother Road – US. Route 66

Pacific Coast Highway – CA Route 1

Overseas Highway – US Route 1

Trans-Canada Highway

When Super Cruise is engaged, the vehicle’s precision LiDAR map data, real-time cameras, radars and GPS keep the vehicle traveling along the lane path for a hands-free driving experience. These systems work together through sensor fusion to create a sensory field around the vehicle that assists in keeping it centered in the lane while elevating the driver’s comfort and convenience.

Super Cruise accelerates or brakes the vehicle to maintain a selected following gap from a vehicle ahead, steers to maintain lane position, and on select models when offered, can perform both driver and system-initiated lane changes to pass slower traffic and to move from a lane that may be ending, while monitoring the driver’s head position and/or eyes in relation to the road to help ensure driver attention.