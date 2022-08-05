GKN Automotive reaches two million eDrive milestone

Drive systems supplier GKN Automotive has reached a major milestone with more than two million electrified vehicles using its eDrive technology on the road globally.

Rising demand for electric vehicles has enabled GKN Automotive to increase the range and volume of its products to its existing customers, which make up 90% of OEMs globally, as well as target newer players in the industry. GKN Automotive’s ePowertrain division offers solutions for all electrified vehicles and is the only company that offers torque vectoring, hybrid transmissions, and modular eDrive systems.

The modular eDrive system is available as a complete, fully integrated 3-in-1 system with inverter, motor, and transmission; as a 2-in-1 combination system; or as single modules and components.





2-in-1 motor gearbox unit

Last month, GKN Automotive announced its next generation inverter using 800V technology, which enables faster charging times, increased vehicle range, and improved performance for electric vehicles of the future. (Earlier post.) Its improved efficiency also creates the potential for manufacturers to reduce the weight, complexity, and cost of their electric powertrains without sacrificing performance.

The development of next generation eDrive technologies is accelerated by GKN Automotive’s partnership with the Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E team, with experience gained on track transferred to the road. The two million eDrive milestone has been reached as the eighth season of Formula E draws to a close. The partnership will continue with GKN Automotive collaborating with Jaguar TCS Racing on next season’s Gen3 race car.