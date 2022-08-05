Volkswagen of America starting 2023 ID.4 electric SUV at $37,495 with 62 kWh pack

Volkswagen of America is starting pricing for the 2023 ID.4 electric compact SUV at an MSRP of $37,495, with a new 62 kWh entry battery pack, upgraded exterior and interior design, new aluminum-alloy wheels, updated improved center console, and more features. Now assembled in Chattanooga, Tenn., the ID.4 is offered in three trim levels: Standard/Pro, S, and S Plus—with the option of 62 kWh and 82 kWh batteries and rear-wheel- or all-wheel drive.





The entry ID.4, now called the ID.4 Standard, is equipped with a new 62 kWh battery, allowing for a lower price of entry and a preliminary manufacturer estimated range of 208 miles, based on a simulated EPA-test cycle. A single, permanent magnet synchronous motor powers the rear wheels and provides 201 horsepower.

The ID.4 Pro continues with an 82 kWh battery that allows for a preliminary manufacturer estimated range of 275 miles, while ID.4 AWD Pro models add an asynchronous motor to the front axle, resulting in a bump to 295 horsepower, and an EPA-estimated range of 255 miles.

Plug&Charge functionality is now standard on the ID.4, enabling owners to make even better use of their three years of included 30-minute DC fast charging sessions at Electrify America stations.

The ID.4 continues to offer a complete suite of state-of-the-art driver assistance technology, further bolstered for 2023. Included are Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking (Front Assist) with pedestrian and (new for 2023) cyclist detection, Active Blind Spot Monitor (Side Assist), front and rear Park Distance Control, and High Beam Control (Light Assist).

The advanced IQ.DRIVE driver assistance suite is standard on every ID.4 model, featuring Travel Assist 2.0 with adaptive cruise control, Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist), Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Emergency Assist 3.0. New for 2023, ID.4 adds Park Assist Plus with Memory Parking and driver-initiated lane change functionality as an enhancement of Travel Assist.

The US-assembled ID.4 is expected to reach dealers in the fall. Destination fee on all models is $1,295.