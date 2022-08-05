Plug selected by NFE for 120 MW green hydrogen plant on Gulf Coast

Plug Power, a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, has entered an agreement with New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) for a 120 MW industrial-scale green hydrogen plant near Beaumont, Texas.

Expected to be one of the largest of its kind in North America, the facility will leverage Plug’s proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis technology and enable the production of more than 50 tons per day (TPD) of green hydrogen. With the development of additional supporting infrastructure, the facility will be scalable to nearly 500 MW. The facility is the first investment in green hydrogen for NFE, a global infrastructure company committed to accelerating the world’s transition to clean energy.

The green hydrogen project site is strategically located on the banks of the Neches River in Jefferson County, Texas, affording proximity to industrial end-users as well as access to reliable power and superior logistics including rail, marine and existing pipelines that span the US Gulf Coast region.

The Port of Beaumont and broader Sabine-Neches Navigation District are home to an array of large-scale industrial facilities in the refining, petrochemical and other sectors that utilize hydrogen for desulfurization and feedstock processing.

Plug has been a leader in PEM electrolysis technology for nearly 50 years and was recently named the number one hydrogen electrolyzer company by Guidehouse Insights. In May 2022, Plug secured the world’s largest electrolyzer order to date with H2 Energy Europe.

Plug has deployed more than 50,000 fuel cell systems and more than 165 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen. With plans to build and operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug is building a Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and multiple green hydrogen production plants that will yield 500 tons of liquid green hydrogen daily by 2025.

Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.