Eberspaecher introduces new AC system for hybrid and battery-electric buses in Asia-Pacific

At Prawaas 3.0 in Hyderabad (India) earlier this month, Eberspaecher presented its new all-electric air-conditioning system AC135 AE, especially developed for hybrid and battery-electric driven buses in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market forecasts show that by 2030, 40% of the bus fleet in India will consist of BEVs. In this context, the Indian market is considered a pioneer of a global trend: the electrification of public transport with a focus on large cities. To meet the requirements of the market, Germany-based automotive supplier Eberspaecher has developed an all-electric air-conditioning system for hybrid and battery-electric driven buses for customers especially in India, Middle East and Asia—the AC135 AE platform.





AC135 AE

This thermal management system for large and mid-size buses comes with an integrated inverter, battery thermal management and customer-specific software. The energy efficient product platform of the AC135 AE is available in different versions providing heating and cooling performance levels from 30 kW to 40 kW.

By producing the AC135 AE in Bangalore (India), Eberspaecher is further strengthening the significance of the Indian Eberspaecher plant as a hub for the Asia-Pacific region. For clean urban mobility, all-electric bus AC systems from Eberspaecher are already produced in Poland and Mexico to supply the European and American markets.

Eberspaecher also showcased the fifth generation of the AC353 for buses and coaches with conventional drive types. With the fifth generation of the AC353, Eberspaecher offers an all-purpose inline roof-mounted AC system to be used in intercity buses and coaches in any climate conditions.

The AC353-5 comes with an optimized condenser and improved heat exchanger design. That leads to significant reduction of weight, refrigerant (up to 15%), power and fuel consumption as well as an increased efficiency of the AC system.

As with the previous product generation, all performance variants are equipped with the same interface for an easier on-roof installation and reduced roof structures variances. Five product variants with different heating and cooling performance levels allow the use in all regions of the world: The AC353-545, for example, is suited for areas with hot and tropical climate.