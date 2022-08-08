$9M in Volkswagen mitigation funds available in California for zero-emission Class 8 freight and port drayage trucks

Starting August 9, 2022, applications will be accepted in California for replacement of eligible Class 8 trucks with zero-emission technology. Approximately $9 million is available on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible applicants throughout California from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust for Class 8 zero-emission freight and port drayage trucks, which also include waste haulers, dump trucks and concrete mixers.

This solicitation will remain open until all funding is exhausted.

The Zero-Emission Class 8 Freight and Port Drayage Truck Project is part of the VW Environmental Mitigation Trust, a nationwide program that provides $423 million for California to fully mitigate the excess NO x emissions caused by VW’s use of illegal emissions testing defeat devices in VW diesel vehicles.

California’s funding will support advanced technology vehicle and equipment deployments and accelerate the zero-emission transformation of the heavy-duty fleet. More than 50% of the total project funds are expected to benefit disadvantaged or low-income communities.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District is serving as the statewide administrator of the funding for this project category in partnership with the California Air Resources Board (ARB).