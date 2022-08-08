Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE announces up to $6M to develop clean energy products from coal and coal wastes
In 2021, the average American traveled 9 times farther by road than by air

$9M in Volkswagen mitigation funds available in California for zero-emission Class 8 freight and port drayage trucks

08 August 2022

Starting August 9, 2022, applications will be accepted in California for replacement of eligible Class 8 trucks with zero-emission technology. Approximately $9 million is available on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible applicants throughout California from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust for Class 8 zero-emission freight and port drayage trucks, which also include waste haulers, dump trucks and concrete mixers.

This solicitation will remain open until all funding is exhausted.

The Zero-Emission Class 8 Freight and Port Drayage Truck Project is part of the VW Environmental Mitigation Trust, a nationwide program that provides $423 million for California to fully mitigate the excess NOx emissions caused by VW’s use of illegal emissions testing defeat devices in VW diesel vehicles.

California’s funding will support advanced technology vehicle and equipment deployments and accelerate the zero-emission transformation of the heavy-duty fleet. More than 50% of the total project funds are expected to benefit disadvantaged or low-income communities.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District is serving as the statewide administrator of the funding for this project category in partnership with the California Air Resources Board (ARB).

Posted on 08 August 2022 in Diesel, Electric (Battery), Emissions, Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)