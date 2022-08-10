Autonomy orders 23,000 EVs from 17 automakers; $1.2B order covers 45 EV models

Autonomy, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, placed an order for 23,000 electric vehicles with 17 global automakers to expand and diversify its subscription fleet beyond Tesla. The fleet order is valued at $1.2 billion.





The 23,000-unit order represents 1.2% of the projected US electric vehicle production through the end of 2023 and was designed to fit into the forecast production envelopes of each automaker.

Tesla was certainly the right launch partner for Autonomy given their dominance in the electric vehicle market today. With every automaker going all-in on electric and so many exciting new products coming to market in the next 6 to 18 months, we have placed our fleet order and are excited to expand our subscription lineup and make it easier for consumers to make the transition to electric. —Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy

Autonomy’s order was placed with the fleet departments of the following automakers: BMW, Canoo, Fisker, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Rivian, Stellantis, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, VinFast, Volvo and Volkswagen.

Following are the primary selection criteria for the order:

MSRP Range: $26,595 to $122,440

Battery Range: 250 miles minimum (with some exceptions)

Telematics: Fully connected

Production Forecasts: Vehicle will be available to purchase before the end of 2023

Residual Values: Models with highest projected resale values

Autonomy will leverage its recently announced national partnership with AutoNation, the largest retailer in the US, for the acquisition and intake of the majority of these vehicles. AutoNation will provide vehicle preparation, delivery services, and subscriber activation, as well as maintenance, repair, and reconditioning services for Autonomy’s growing subscription fleet of electric vehicles. In preparation for order fulfillment, Autonomy has mapped vehicle deliveries to corresponding AutoNation franchise and AutoNation USA locations closest to the automakers’ distribution centers in areas with the largest density of EV registrations.

Today, Autonomy offers the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y and will soon add the full Tesla lineup. Autonomy’s subscription model offers the cheapest, fastest, and easiest way to get an electric vehicle, and it does not require the long-term debt or commitment that comes with buying or leasing. Autonomy subscribers can pay their subscription entirely on their credit card or through their bank account. They have the flexibility to subscribe month-to-month after a three-month minimum hold period.

Consumers can subscribe to an electric vehicle entirely in app (Google Play Store or Apple App Store) and customize their monthly payment to meet their budget. Additionally, Autonomy vehicles are available for delivery or pickup within weeks, compared with the six- to nine-month wait for a loan or lease.