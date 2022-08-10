ZSW shows E-magy silicon-dominant battery swells less than 1% after cycling

A team from the German research institute ZSW (Zentrum für Sonnenenergie- und Wasserstoff-Forschung Baden-Württemberg) and advanced materials company E-magy have shown a less than 1% battery cell expansion in a silicon-dominant lithium-ion battery for the first time. An open-access paper describing the findings is published in the Journal of The Electrochemical Society.

Using silicon as the anode material enables significant increases in battery energy density. However, silicon’s volumetric expansion during cycling and the resulting structural degradation has thus far been the main barrier to industry adoption. E-magy has developed a nano-porous silicon which absorbs the expansion in the nano structure itself.

With E-magy’s nano-porous silicon, batteries are made with only silicon as the active anode material, boosting the energy that can be stored in a single battery. The battery industry considers an overall cell expansion of less than 10% acceptable; E-magy’s silicon achieves 0.9%.





SEM micrographs of the E-magy Si material at different magnifications: (a) 500×, (b) 2000× and (c) 11000×. Maroni et al.

E-Magy advocates the use of silicon-dominant anodes, in which 80% or more of the material in the anode is silicon. With this composition, batteries will gain a 40% increase in energy density compared to conventional graphite anodes.

To examine the volume expansion of E-magy’s silicon, silicon-dominant anodes were paired with NMC cathodes to build bi-layer pouch cells. The pouch cells were placed in custom-made cell holders for dilatometric measurements and subjected to 100 charge/discharge cycles. This enabled the monitoring of thickness variation of the pouch cells during the cycling test.





(a) Half-Cell Test at C/2 Rate, (b) Bi-Layer pouch cell experiment at C/2 rate, (c) Pouch-cell charge/ discharge profiles and (d) operando dilatometry experiment. Maroni et al.

The successful buffering of the anode swelling at material level was further validated using post-mortem electron microscope cross-section analysis.

