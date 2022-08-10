FedEx Office pilots Ford E-Transit vans for FedEx SameDay City service in 9 pilot markets

FedEx Office, in collaboration with Ford Pro, is piloting 10 Ford E-Transit vans across its FedEx SameDay City network as part of the goal to transition its entire pickup and delivery fleet to zero tailpipe emission vehicles by 2040.

FedEx SameDay City is the company’s local shipping option, which offers door-to-door delivery of time-sensitive parcels within hours with real-time notifications.





The vehicles are being tested in nine markets coast-to-coast to assess performance in different road and weather conditions: Chandler, Ariz.; Newark, Calif.; Boca Raton, Fla.; Clearwater, Fla.; Plantation, Fla.; Chicago, Ill.; Madison Heights, Mich.; Allen, Texas; and Frisco, Texas.

The Ford E-Transit has a targeted range of 126 miles on a single charge, making it suitable for local courier delivery. FedEx Office has installed charging stations dedicated to these vehicles at each van’s home location and will supplement with remote charging stations in each market as needed to meet charging needs along courier routes.

FedEx has set a goal to achieve global carbon-neutral operations by 2040. This goal includes transforming the entire FedEx parcel pickup and delivery fleet to all-electric, zero-tailpipe emissions vehicles by 2040. As part of this transition, FedEx Office is first to test the Ford E-Transit for FedEx and it help FedEx Office better understand how to transition to electric transportation operations.





Roxo

In addition to the Ford E-Transit, Roxo, the FedEx SameDay Bot, is being designed for same-day, last-mile delivery. As e-commerce volumes continue to rise, Roxo could help transform the future of shipping and logistics by making widespread same-day, last-mile delivery a reality while providing a safer, more sustainable solution with reduced street traffic and emissions.