Ford F-150 Lightning standard range increased to EPA-estimated 240 miles; order banks re-open with updated pricing

Ford is reopening order banks for the next wave of reservation holders of the popular F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, adding new improvements including boosting its standard range battery models to an EPA-estimated targeted range of 240 miles and adding Pro Trailer Hitch Assist technology.

Pro Trailer Hitch Assist automatically controls steering, throttle and brake inputs to make hitching trailers easier. Pro Trailer Hitch Assist is standard on the Tow Technology Package, which is available on Pro, XLT and Lariat trims and standard on certain Lariat trims and the Platinum trim.

Starting in the fall, vehicles built with the standard range battery, available on Pro, XLT and Lariat trims, will have a targeted EPA-estimated range of 240 miles, up from 230 miles.

F-150 Lightning customers can choose two new colors among the 10 available options—Avalanche Gray and Azure Gray metallic tri-coat. Those colors replace Atlas Blue, Ice Blue Silver and Smoked Quartz Metallic, which are not available on models built starting this fall.

The new Ford Pro Special Service Vehicle Package is now available on F-150 Lightning Pro models for fleet customers. The package includes police-grade heavy-duty cloth front seats, built-in steel intrusion plates and available roof-mounted LED warning beacons.

Ford is adjusting the MSRP on the F-150 Lightning for the first time since it was revealed in May 2021 and has honored MSRP for all customer orders to date. Due to significant material cost increases and other factors, Ford has adjusted MSRP starting with the opening of the next wave of F-150 Lightning orders.

Lightning reservation holders who previously received an invitation to order, but who elected to extend their reservation because their vehicle specification was unavailable, will receive a private offer for use in upcoming waves.

The all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup officially launched in April 2022. The first customer deliveries began in May with more than 4,400 sold year-to-date. Texas—the truck capital of America—and California—the electric vehicle capital of America—have led the way with the highest number of F-150 Lightning deliveries through late July. Ford has delivered the electric pickup in all 50 states now.

F-150 Lightning MSRP Pro $46,974 XLT $59,474 XLT High $68,474 XLT High / Extended Range $80,974 Lariat $74,474 Lariat Extended Range $85,974 Platinum Extended Range $96,874

MSRP excludes destination/delivery fee plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.