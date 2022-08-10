Volvo Cars, Starbucks begin installing ChargePoint EV fast chargers at stores between Denver and Seattle

Volvo Cars, in cooperation with Starbucks Corporation, announced the first Starbucks stores where new electric vehicle (EV) chargers, powered by ChargePoint, will be available to customers and members of the public.

Four chargers at the first Starbucks location in Provo, Utah (East Bay – University & 9th, 979 S University Ave.) have been installed and are scheduled to become active later this month. It will mark the start of a pilot plan announced last March to electrify a major thoroughfare that opens electric vehicle travel between four critical markets including Seattle, Boise, Salt Lake City and Denver.

The partners are planning the installation of as many as 60 DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks locations along a 1,350 mile route between the Colorado front range and the Starbucks Support Center (headquarters) in Seattle.





Previously under-resourced to support EV charging, this scenic artery passes near six national forests and unlocks to EV drivers some of the country’s most iconic spots, from the Snoqualmie Pass in Washington, stretching the Snake River in Idaho, spanning Arches National Park in Utah and connecting outdoor destinations like Park City and Vail.

It is planned that by the end of the year there will be chargers at Starbucks stores roughly every 100 miles along the route, well within the range of nearly every EV, providing much-needed infrastructure for current EV drivers and those considering an electric vehicle.





ChargePoint’s DC fast chargers can bring the Volvo C40 Recharge, for example, from a 20% to a 90% charge in about 40 minutes. Drivers of Volvo Recharge models with Google embedded can use the ChargePoint app integrated into their vehicle’s in-dash system, while others can us the ChargePoint smartphone app to find and access the ChargePoint charging stations at participating Starbucks locations.

The full list of communities that will have EV chargers at Starbucks store locations along the route includes:

Seattle, WA

Issaquah, WA

Yakima, WA

Hermiston, OR

La Grande, OR

Nampa, ID

Twin Falls, ID

Uintah, ID

Sandy, UT

Provo, UT

Grand Junction, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO

Silverthorne, CO

Idaho Springs, CO

Broomfield, CO

While drivers of any EV equipped with a standard CCS1 or CHAdeMO receptacle will be able to use these stations for a fee, drivers of Volvo Cars will receive the added benefit of having access to these stations at no charge or at preferential rates.