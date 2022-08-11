MAN Energy Solutions joins Stena and Proman to investigate engine retrofits to dual-fuel diesel/methanol

MAN Energy Solutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Stena Teknik—Stena’s inhouse R&D division—and Proman—the world’s second largest methanol producer—regarding cooperation on a project to retrofit MAN 48/60 engines to make them capable of dual-fuel diesel and methanol operation.

The MAN 48/60 (Bore: 480 mm – Stroke: 600 mm – Swept volume per cyl: 108.6 dm3) four-stroke engine comes in 6-, 7-, 8- and 9-cylinder variants. Cylinder output is 1,200 kW at 514/500 rpm; power-to-weight ratio is 13.7 – 14.7 kg/kW.

Stena and Proman announced their partnership to develop a methanol retrofit and fuel-supply solution last year.

Under the terms of the agreement, the project will start with an initial feasibility study, defining the scope and limits of the project, the division of work and respective responsibilities. The primary aim of this is to investigate methanol combustion according to the Otto combustion principle with MeOH port fuel injection due to the inherent advantages for legacy installations.

Developments on MeOH direct injection technology for newbuilds and the potential for later retrofits may also be considered here.

Upon successful completion of the feasibility study, the second phase would involve the retrofit of the engine(s), commissioning and field testing. The third and final phase would then involve the completion of field testing, and engine handover for commercial operation.

In July, MAN PrimeServ, MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales brand, announced that it is offering its customers the opportunity to retrofit older MAN 48/60 marine and power-plant engines to state-of-the-art MAN 51/60 types as part of its new ‘lifecycle upgrade’ offering.