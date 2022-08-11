Siemens and MAHLE intend to collaborate on inductive charging for EVs

Siemens and MAHLE intend to collaborate in the field of inductive charging of electric vehicles, and have signed a letter of intent to this effect. One aspect of the planned cooperation includes coordinated standardization efforts in the relevant pre-standardization and standardization bodies. The goal is to close gaps to ensure full interoperability between vehicles and the charging infrastructure.

In addition, there are plans for a close exchange of ideas to develop a complete inductive charging system for electric vehicles. MAHLE aims to contribute its many years of experience as an automotive supplier and Siemens its expertise in the field of charging infrastructure.

Both parties are also planning extensive interoperability and cross-testing between the charging equipment on the vehicle (secondary coil) and the charging infrastructure (primary coil). This will allow for technical improvements and validation of inductive charging systems for electric vehicles and ensure interoperability. Some of the testing will be performed as part of publicly-funded projects.

MAHLE has reinforced its development activities in the field of wireless charging in recent years. This includes two projects funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK). One project aims to develop a cross-manufacturer inductive charging system for vehicles. In the second project, a standardized measurement method for the electromagnetic compatibility of inductive systems is being developed.

The technology group is already on the market with its cable-based infrastructure solution: chargeBIG. This intelligent charging management system can be integrated into existing infrastructure at low cost and without lengthy conversions. The system is aimed at areas where electric cars are parked for extended periods of time—for example in company car parks, at airports or in the underground parking ramps of large residential complexes.

As a full-service provider for eMobility charging infrastructure, Siemens eMobility offers a complete range of state-of-the-art AC and DC charging hardware, software and services—from residential to commercial to depot applications.