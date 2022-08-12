IKEA US and Electrify America to install ultra-fast public and fleet charging at more than 25 IKEA retail locations

IKEA US announced a collaboration with Electrify America and Electrify Commercial to bring ultra-fast public charging stations and delivery fleet electric vehicle (EV) charging to more than 25 IKEA retail locations throughout the US. This joint effort will enable IKEA US to quadruple its total number of EV chargers, which supports the goal of achieving zero-emission home deliveries by 2025 and halving relative emissions from customer and co-worker travel by 2030.

In total, there will be more than 200 individual ultra-fast chargers offering the fastest charging speeds available today—150kW to 350kW—at IKEA retail locations in 18 states including in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. The first locations are expected to open in late 2022 and be completed by the end of 2023.

For its EV delivery fleet, IKEA selected Electrify Commercial, Electrify America’s business unit designed to help deliver turnkey electric vehicle charging solutions, to provide more than 225 individual chargers across the sites. This is the first time Electrify America and Electrify Commercial are installing both public and fleet chargers at the same time for a project.

Since opening its first charging station in May 2018, Electrify America has set a rapid pace for its network expansion, opening an average of nearly four stations per week. Currently, Electrify America has more than 800 stations and 3,500 individual chargers open with plans to expand to 1,800 charging stations comprising 10,000 individual chargers in the United States and Canada by 2026.