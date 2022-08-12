Raven SR waste-to-hydrogen plant in California to be powered by INNIO Jenbacher’s Ready-for-H2 engines

Raven SR plans to use INNIO’s Jenbacher engines [60 Hz] with a “Ready for H2” option to produce renewable energy. The energy system will power and heat Raven SR’s S-Series hydrogen production facility at a sanitary landfill in Richmond, California. (Earlier post.)





At the site, landfill gas (LFG) will be the primary fuel to provide power for the non-combustion process that converts waste to hydrogen. The hydrogen product will be resold to power fuel cells in heavy-duty trucks. The Raven SR process (earlier post) will also provide a residual fuel containing residual green hydrogen from the concentration process to supplement the LFG to fuel the Jenbacher Ready-for-H2 engines to generate renewable power in a continuous loop.

The collaboration with Raven’s technology offers a strong renewable hydrogen alternative to electrolysis, using less electricity and no need for fresh water. INNIO’s Jenbacher engines will allow the Raven facility to generate a significant amount of their own electricity, reducing demand on California’s electrical grid.

This project produces onsite renewable hydrogen from waste, uses a blend of hydrogen to generate energy to power operations, and provides renewable hydrogen for the transportation industry. This is a model example of how innovation can enable sector coupling which will be critical on the global path to net zero. —Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of INNIO

The Jenbacher engines are a very important element for us to realize our objective of producing renewable hydrogen with our non-combustion Steam/CO 2 Reformation Process, independent of the grid. Raven’s success in the increasing energy and electricity crisis requires that we generate autonomous power onsite. —Matt Murdock, CEO of Raven SR

As of 2022, Jenbacher gas engines can be offered with a Ready for H2 option, capable of running with up to 25% (volume) of hydrogen in the pipeline gas. As hydrogen becomes more readily available in the future, all Ready for H2 new units and most of the currently installed Jenbacher natural gas-fueled engines can be converted to operate on 100% hydrogen. The type 4 engines are already available today to run on 100% hydrogen.





Jennbacher Type 4 Ready for H2

Raven SR plans to bring its S-Series online in the first quarter of 2023 at the Republic Services West Contra Costa Sanitary Landfill in Richmond, California. This project will initially process up to 99.9 tons of organic waste per day and produce up to 2,000 metric tons per year of hydrogen.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin) and Welland (Ontario, Canada).