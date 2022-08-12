REE Automotive debuts P7-B electric Class 3 box truck

REE Automotive announced the P7-B, a Class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis. The new P7-B is part of a fleet of vehicles available to prospective customers to evaluate, test, and experience the agility, performance, and design enabled by REE’s novel REEcorner x-by-wire technology (earlier post).





This P7 box truck configuration offers increased interior space for passengers and cargo and a low step-in height while targeting a maximum speed of 75 mph (120 km/h), max range of 150 miles (241 km), up to 4,400 lbs (2,000 kg) payload, and vehicle weight ratings (GVWR) of up to 14,000 lbs (6,350 kg).

Specifications Class 3 P7-B

GVWR 14,000 lbs / 6.4 tonnes Payload: 4,400 lbs / 2,000 kg Min Load Floor Height: 23 in / 58 cm Cargo Volume: 812 ft3 / 23 m3 Drive All-wheel drive by wire Peak Motor Power: 400 kW Peak Torque: 545 N·m Voltage: 400 V Driving Range: 150 miles / 241 km Max Speed: 75 mph / 120 kph Steer: All-wheel steer by wire Turning Radius: 19 ft / 6.0 m Driver Position: Forward Cab

The configuration can be modified to best suit customer needs. The full x-by-wire architecture supports all-wheel steer, all-wheel drive, adaptive regenerative breaking, creep control, hill start assist, and torque vectoring as standard as well as over-the-air updates.

To date, evaluations by prospective customers including global delivery, logistics, and e-commerce companies have been positive and encouraging, according to REE. The prospective customers, to date, experienced firsthand the low step-in height designed for faster delivery times as well as reduced energy consumption due to better aerodynamics and efficient power management system of the P7 chassis architecture.

Customers also experienced the agility and maneuverability afforded by REE’s all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for unparalleled vehicle control, leading to better handling and safety in adverse conditions. The driver-focused cabin is designed for optimal ergonomics and human-machine interface for maximum driver comfort, safety, and productivity. The P7-B aims to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) to help facilitate fleets’ transition to EVs.

The all-by-wire electric truck targets the important and growing commercial EV mid- and last-mile delivery market, with applications such as 16-foot vans and delivery trucks. It was built in response to market needs and represents a potential opportunity for REE to present fleets with complete vehicles. It also follows the recently-announced Proxima Powered by REE, which marks the P7’s debut on a walk-in van and features JB Poindexter’s Morgan Olson and EAVX Proxima body paired with REE’s P7 stripped chassis. (Earlier post.)

REE’s P7-B and the P7 modular chassis is targeted to be produced in both North America and the UK.