CATL signs strategic cooperation framework agreement with Chengdu City; battery swap operation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) recently signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with the Chengdu Municipal Government. The two parties will carry out all-round cooperation in the fields of battery swap operation, research and development, comprehensive utilization of resources, manufacturing of key battery materials, new energy and energy storage.

In addition, cooperation agreements were signed between Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and the government of Xinjin District, between Contemporary Amperex Energy Service Technology Ltd. (CAES) and Chengdu Communications Investment Group Corporation Limited, and between CATL Yongfu New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and Chengdu Environment Group.

In terms of battery swap cooperation, the two parties will actively promote the research, development and application of battery swap technologies. Based on the mode of battery-vehicle separation, CAES’s modular battery swap solution will solve the three major problems of facing the electric vehicle industry, namely, the range anxiety, the inconvenience of refueling and the high total cost of ownership.

It aims to provide users in Chengdu with convenient and reliable mobile power solutions and services. In addition, CATL will gather relevant industrial resources to actively promote the transformation and upgrading of Chengdu's automobile industry.

With regard to research and development, CATL plans to set up its Southwest China Operation Headquarters and Chengdu Research Institute. Supported by its technological advantages in EV battery manufacturing, battery swapping, zero carbon operation and energy storage, CATL will conduct innovative technology research, product and scenario development and project incubation in the above mentioned areas.

As for comprehensive utilization of resources, based on CATL’s technological strengths in intelligent BESS charging stations, the two parties are committed to building Chengdu Chang’an Venous Industry Park into a zero-carbon demonstration park and promoting it to the whole country.

The signing of the agreements marks the full launch of strategic cooperation between CATL and Chengdu, which is also an important step of CATL’s development of the industry chain in Sichuan Province. In the future, CATL will give full play to its comprehensive advantages, promote the green and low-carbon industries in Chengdu, and help Chengdu grow into an important base of innovation for the high-quality development of the lithium-ion battery industry of China and a demonstration city of interconnected battery swap solution in China.