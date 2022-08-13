Lightning Motorcycles reveals electric Bonneville Superbike with Niobium technology

Lightning Motorcycles has revealed its new electric Bonneville Superbike: Tachyon Nb. Tachyon Nb is developed using Niobium technology and combines extreme high performance and innovations to target breaking the world Land Speed Record and exceeding the 250 mph (400 km/h) mark.





Lightning partnered with the Brazilian company CBMM, global leader in Niobium products and technology (earlier post), on materials for the superbike.

The use of Niobium in the mobility industry can result in numerous benefits such as weight reduction and greater energy efficiency, contributing directly to the safety of the vehicles.

For this year’s collaboration, we are implementing Niobium-containing brake rotors for improved high temperature performance, several Niobium components in the on-board charger that allow the entire system to be more reliable and efficient, and finally Niobium-containing steel tubing in the swing arm and chassis that allows us to meet the demanding strength and weight requirements of the application. — Daniel Wright, CBMM engineer and person responsible for the development of the project

Tachyon Nb will hit the road to exceed the performance of its predecessor model, LS-218, in some of the most iconic “paradises of speed” in the United States. This includes the El Mirage desert and the Bonneville Salt Flats.