EPA seeks input on Phase 3 GHG standard rulemaking for heavy-duty engines and vehicles

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is inviting small businesses to participate as Small Entity Representatives (SERs) for a Small Business Advocacy Review (SBAR) Panel. This Panel will focus on the agency’s development of a rule that proposes to set a new phase of greenhouse gas requirements for heavy-duty engines and trucks that would apply beginning in Model Year 2030.

EPA first adopted GHG requirements for heavy-duty vehicles in 2011. The Phase 1 rule created a new certification and compliance program based on the computer simulation of vehicle CO 2 emissions and fuel efficiency rather than emissions and fuel efficiency testing, set performance-based standards, and adopted interim provisions to address impacts on small businesses. The Phase 1 standards began to apply in Model Year 2014 for heavy-duty vehicles.

In 2016, EPA adopted a Phase 2 rule that set more stringent CO 2 standards as well as limits for hydrofluorocarbon, methane, and nitrous oxide—three additional greenhouse gases. The Phase 2 standards began to apply in Model Year 2021. The Phase 2 rule also updated the prescribed emission simulation model to account for additional and new fuel saving technologies and included flexibilities for small businesses that were identified by an SBAR Panel for that rulemaking.

The Phase 3 action will propose to revise the GHG emission limits for heavy-duty vehicles while relying on the same basic certification and compliance structure already in place. The Phase 3 proposed rulemaking changes are expected to include:

More stringent vehicle emission standards to apply beginning in Model Year 2030, based on revised projections of GHG emission reduction technologies use by engine and vehicle manufacturers, including the penetration of existing greenhouse gas emissions reducing technologies and future technology development.

In developing the new standards, EPA will consider the role of zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) technologies to reduce air pollution significantly from the heavy-duty vehicle sector); and limited and targeted flexibilities for small businesses.

The Panel will include federal representatives from the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and EPA. The Panel members ask a selected group of SERs to provide advice and recommendations on behalf of their company, government, or organization to inform the Panel members about the potential impacts of the proposed rule on small entities.

EPA seeks self-nominations directly from the small entities that may be subject to the rule requirements. Other representatives, such as trade associations that exclusively or at least primarily represent potentially regulated small entities, may also serve as SERs.