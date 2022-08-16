SMUD running EV charging pilot program with BMW, Ford and GM

SMUD, the US’ sixth-largest, community-owned, not-for-profit electric service provider, announced the Managed Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Pilot, a new electric vehicle program with BMW of North America, Ford and General Motors.

Managed EV Charging will make it easier for customers to switch to an EV. The pilot will help EV customers align their charging needs to the time of day when it is most affordable, which can also help keep the region’s energy grid stay in balance.

Building on earlier EV incentives, SMUD is now working with the three automakers to test how it can help Sacramento-area customers charge their electric vehicles at times of day that promote optimal energy load management. The pilot program supports SMUD’s goal to eliminate carbon emissions from the power supply by 2030 and accelerates the use of renewable energy for more sustainable communities.

Customers have already begun receiving communication from SMUD about the Managed EV Charging Pilot and its potential financial, sustainability and grid-supporting benefits. As part of the agreement, SMUD and participating automakers will allow for secure remote home charging management by conveniently integrating on-board communications and smart phone apps. Automakers will create customized charge requests for EV owners to provide an ideal charging schedule which can help ensure that a customer’s vehicle is ready when they need it and is charging at optimal times. Customers with EVs from participating automakers will receive incentives for enrolling, and quarterly incentives for participating in the pilot program.

The pilot program is one of several initiatives that SMUD is working on as part of its sustainability vision to support Sacramento’s goal of getting 75,000 zero emission vehicles on the road by 2025. Smart charging efforts will be an essential element of the state’s executive order to end sales of internal combustion passenger vehicles by 2035.