PACCAR to offer Cummins X15N natural gas engine in Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks

PACCAR will work with Cummins to offer the new Cummins X15N natural gas engine (earlier post) in Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks. The X15N is the first natural gas engine to be designed specifically for heavy-duty truck applications with up to 500 horsepower output. The engine will include the integration of the Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies fuel delivery system.





PACCAR, Cummins and several customers including FedEx Freight and Knight-Swift will demonstrate the ability to achieve lower carbon emissions for long-haul transport using internal combustion engine technology.

The X15N is essential to our commitment to help customers reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and to improve NO x . Importantly for the customer, the X15N will reduce the cost of adopting low emissions technologies for their fleet, and gives them the confidence to do so, built on the strong foundation of more than 30 years of experience with natural gas. —Srikanth Padmanabhan, Vice President and President, Cummins Engine Business

When operating on renewable natural gas (RNG or biomethane) the X15N engine will be able to achieve major reductions in the lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions of Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks. This can range from a 90% reduction to carbon neutral, or even carbon negative, depending on the bio-source and waste feedstock used to produce the fuel.