Colorado School of Mines team develops catalytic membrane reformer for efficient generation of H2/NH3 fuel mixtures

A team at the Colorado School of Mines has developed a catalytic membrane reformer (CMR) for the efficient generation of hydrogen (H 2 ) and ammonia (NH 3 ) fuel mixtures. A fraction of the ammonia is decomposed, and the released hydrogen is extracted through a membrane, where it combines with the remaining ammonia, which is used as a sweep gas. A paper on yheir work is published in the ACS journal Energy & Fuels._

Ammonia is seen as an attractive carbon-free fuel, although it often requires the addition of a promoter such as hydrogen to ensure efficient and complete combustion.





Sitar et al.

The use of ammonia as a sweep stream in the study increased hydrogen recovery by as much as 60% and reduced the CMR operating temperature to as low as 350 °C.

Dynamic control of the H 2 /NH 3 ratio is achieved by adjusting the sweep flowrate, and the rejection of N 2 enhances fuel quality. The use of the sweep enables high H 2 recovery under isobaric operation, producing high-pressure H 2 /NH 3 fuel mixtures without the need for compression.

The excellent durability of the CMR was demonstrated through nominally unchanged performance over more than 1500 hours of operation.

This compact reformer provides on-demand generation of H 2 /NH 3 fuel mixtures from a single fuel source that may serve as drop-in replacements for hydrocarbons to provide clean combustion with minimal equipment modification. Finally, the CMR concept may be applied for hydrogen enrichment of other fuels, and we successfully demonstrate the generation of H 2 /CH 4 mixtures using methane as the sweep gas. —Sitar et al.

