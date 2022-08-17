FTA announces $1.66B in low- and no-emission bus funding

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Colorado School of Mines team develops catalytic membrane reformer for efficient generation of H2/NH3 fuel mixtures
17 August 2022

The Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced $1.66 billion in grants to transit agencies, territories, and states across the US to invest in 150 bus fleets and facilities. More than 1,100 of those vehicles will use zero-emissions technology; this year’s funding will nearly double the number of no-emission transit buses on America’s roadways. (Earlier post.)

For the first time, five percent of low- and no-emission bus funding will be used to train transit workers on how to maintain and operate new clean bus technology.

The bus grant awards—made under FTA’s Buses and Bus Facilities and Low- and No-Emission Vehicle programs—are FTA’s first competitive grant selections under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

FTA’s Low or No Emission (Low-No) Grant Program makes funding available to help transit agencies buy or lease US-built low- or no-emission vehicles, including related equipment or facilities. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $5.5 billion over five years for the Low-No Program—more than six times greater than the previous five years of funding. For Fiscal Year 2022, approximately $1.17 billion was available for grants under this program.

FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program supports transit agencies in buying and rehabilitating buses and vans and building bus maintenance facilities. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides nearly $2 billion over five years for the program. For Fiscal Year 2022, approximately $550 million for grants was available under this program.

In response to the Notice of Funding Opportunity, FTA received 530 eligible project proposals totaling approximately $7.72 billion in requests.

