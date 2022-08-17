Mahindra unveils five electric SUVs under two brands based on the purpose-built INGLO platform

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, unveiled its new INGLO EV platform and five e-SUVs under two new EV brands—XUV and BE—showcasing its vision for the future of electric mobility. The five e-SUVs are the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The first four of these are to be launched between 2024 and 2026. First out will be the XUV.e8, targeted for a December 2024 launch.





The INGLO platform will underpin all the Mahindra EVs going forward. In addition to offering class-leading safety standards, performance, range and efficiency, driving dynamics, versatility and and intelligent HMI, INGLO also delivers a multi-sensorial driving experience with a futuristic, augmented reality-enabled heads-up display, edge-to-edge screen, 5G network capability and Over-The-Air updates.

Mahindra electric vehicles will follow a common battery pack design with lean modules and standardized cell-to-pack technology using two different cell architectures: Blade and Prismatic.

The vehicles will be offered with options ranging from 60-80 kWh battery capacity, with support for 175 kW fast-charging. A compact all-in-one electric drive unit with motor-inverter-transmission integrated into a single unit forms the powertrain, offered with both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, developing 170-210 kW and 250-290 kW respectively. Standstill to 100 km/h is promised in between 5 and 6 seconds.





The dual-pinion high-power steering system ensures feather-light steering efforts, excellent returnability and precise control. The brake-by-wire technology is completely decoupled from the hydraulic system; this allows multiple brake modes for pedal feel and recuperation. Those behind the wheel will enjoy the Intelligent Drive Modes that govern various aspects including modulation of powertrain response, suspension response, brake feel, electronic stability control intervention and more features at the touch of a button.

All the e-SUVs will come with a structural cage around the passenger cabin specially designed for reduced passenger injury. The frontal design of the Body-In-White is enhanced with three load paths and a multi-piece dash panel with reinforcement and very importantly-excellent battery protection is ensured by ultra-high strength boron steel. The new e-SUVs are tested at the world’s largest battery development and testing centre. With 5 Radars-1 Vision ADAS architecture, INGLO is futureproofed up to L2+ autonomy.

INGLO implements an embedded 5G network capability and delivers Over The Air updates (SOTA + FOTA).